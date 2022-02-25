LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, a move that has historical implications and is being watched by people across the country.
That includes people in the local legal community.
Judge Denise Clayton, chief judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, said she's pleased with Biden's nomination. As the first Black woman to serve on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, she's one of the judges that paved the way for history to be made on the high court.
"It's not something I aspired to do," she said. "But during the course of my career, my practice, this is sort of where I landed."
Clayton said race doesn't impact rulings but does increase faith in the judicial system.
"I think people feel more comfortable with the system that reflects their own experience," she said.
If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on a court where, historically, all but seven of the 115 justices have been white men.
"Too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said Friday. "I believe it's time we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation."
Clayton said Brown's background as a public defender brings a unique perspective to the high court.
"She has seen something that perhaps some other justices on the court have not seen and has a depth of experience in a way that's so different from the other justices on the court," Clayton said.
Clayton even compared Brown's legal background to one of the late giants of the Supreme Court.
"It's the same situation when Thurgood Marshall was appointed, that he brought something to the court that other justices didn't have," she said. "And of course, part of that was he had an incredible amount of experience arguing before the Supreme Court. And he had that kind of experience and litigation experience but he also brought his life experience to it. So as a judge, you don't get to make decisions just based on your life experience. But certainly, sometimes, when you have a matter of discretion, that's where that may come in to be."
Senate Confirmation hearings are expected to start sometime in mid-March.
