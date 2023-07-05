LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although the Fourth of July has past, visitors of Kentucky Kingdom can still watch fireworks this month.
The amusement park in Louisville is holding "Summer Blast" starting July 7. The 15-minute fireworks show will start every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. in July.
Rozzi's Famous Fireworks is putting on the show. VIP tickets are being sold for $10 for silver or gold passholders, $10 for diamond passholders with a bonus ticket for another attendee, and $15 for a day ticket holders.
"Each season we hunt for opportunities to introduce new and exciting ways to celebrate summer while providing big family fun at a big value. The all-new fireworks show is sure to dazzle the whole family," Carly Uglow, Kentucky Kingdom Director of Marketing, said in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming guests for our new extended hours to witness the spectacular fireworks shows throughout July at Louisville's favorite daycation destination."
