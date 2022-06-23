LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sun's out, fun's out. Kids were making a splash on Thursday at Hurricane Bay, and some were breaking out of their shells.
"She likes to play in the water. She doesn't like to get her hair wet to go under, so them doing this lifeguard thing, she just went under twice with them. I almost cried," Mistie Kuykendall said.
Kuykendall took her 6-year-old daughter to swim lessons at Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay on Thursday for the "World's Largest Swimming Lesson."
Lifeguards held a 30-minute lesson in the family wave pool. It was helpful for many families as they get ready to hang poolside this summer.
Drowning is the leading cause of un-intended deaths in young kids.
"And so we are happy to be out here teaching them some of the life-saving skills that they will take with them for the rest of their lives," Daniel Dbros, operations director, said.
