LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom earned a spot on the front page of the New York Times Travel section honoring a staple roller coaster in the park.
The Kentucky Flyer, Kentucky Kingdom's 6th coaster, earned top reviews in the article "Roller Coasters 2019: What to Ride."
The ride was described as having, "all the fun ups and downs you could want, gliding out and back on a hilly airtime-heavy track that is mild enough for children to enjoy, but also wild enough to have plenty of adults screaming."
Kentucky Kingdom has stood out as a national front-runner for the roller coasters featured at the park. In 2016, Amusement Today voted Kentucky Kingdom's Storm Chaser as the runner-up for best new ride in the world.
Kentucky Kingdom will remain open daily until Aug. 13. Starting in October on weekends, the park is set to bring back the "Hallowscream" event from 6 p.m. until midnight.
