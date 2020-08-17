LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is now only open on weekends.
The park's daily schedule for summer ended on Aug. 16. But Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay will be open every weekend for the rest of this month and through September.
The park will also be open on Labor Day.
As an added perk for the end of the end of the season, Kentucky Kingdom will offer guests free soft drinks. In addition, advance season passes for 2021 are on sale for $49.95 and include free visits for the remainder of 2020.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone," said Ed Hart, Kentucky Kingdom's president and CEO. "This special offer is our way of thanking the community for its support. We implemented extensive COVID-19 protocols throughout the park to keep our guests and team members healthy and safe and we’re very proud of our staff for seeing it through."
