LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is days away from opening for the 2023 season.
The amusement park is opening for its 34th season on Saturday. Crews are spending this week preparing rides, making adjustments and checking to make sure everything is ready for gates to open.
"Things are very busy around the park, everyone is getting ready," said Carly Uglow, Kentucky Kingdom Director of Sales and Marketing. "Getting the rides ready to go, getting all the stores ready to open, the food prepared for the summer."
HAPPENING NOW: crews are busy with finishing touches ahead of @KentuckyKingdom opening this weekend for the 2023 season. I’ll take you inside on @WDRBNews at 5…. pic.twitter.com/q3Z8dfEL6w— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 9, 2023
Kentucky Kingdom will be open only on weekends until it goes daily on Memorial Day weekend. The flowers and plants are now in place thanks to the park's in-house horticulturist.
There are additional food offerings this year including Ehrler's Ice Cream and a new nacho stand. Nearly 1,200 staff members are working at the park at a variety of positions like maintenance, ride operators and vendors.
"We are well-staffed and prepared for what we have going on this summer but are always hiring," Uglow said.
Pay ranges from $14 to $20 per hour, and applicants must be at least 16 years old. Some positions require a minimum age of 18 or 20. To apply, click here.
Earlier this spring, Kentucky Kingdom announced its popular T-3 rollercoaster has been retired. The inverted coaster opened in 1995 and was originally called the T-2. When the park reopened after a years-long closure, it was refurbished and renamed in 2015. The amusement park has no plans to replace the roller coaster with another ride.
"After about 30 years we made the difficult decision to retire our T3 rollercoaster," Uglow said. "It is always a hard decision to make but very excited to re-invest our resources."
The park is reinvesting with a new amphitheater for events and a new Lego movie in the 3D cinema.
"Brand new this year is going to be fireworks at Kentucky Kingdom so visit us in July and you will be able to experience the summer blast for the first time at the park," Uglow said.
It's the third year the park has been under Herschend Family Entertainment ownership. The park is usually open by the end of April, but its reopening two weeks later this spring.
"Just to give a little bit more time," Uglow said. "Louisville is very busy around Derby time and there is lots of things going on so we wanted to kick off the season strong."
The park will be open later this year, going through October. To purchase tickets to Kentucky Kingdom, click here.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Kingdom to retire longtime roller coaster after nearly 30 years
- Help wanted | Kentucky Kingdom begins hiring for 2023 season
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.