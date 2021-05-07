LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is scheduled to open for its 34th season on Saturday, May 8.
It is the first season for new majority owners and operators, Herschend Family Entertainment, who joined the team in March.
"We're thrilled to welcome families from across the region back at Kentucky Kingdom this season to create memories worth repeating," Craig Ross, general manager of Kentucky Kingdom, said in a statement. "In just a few short months, we've put together some exciting new experiences for our guests and we look forward to sharing even more additions throughout the 2021 season and beyond!"
The park has more than 70 rides, including six coasters, two wave pools and one of the tallest body slides in the world.
There are more than 10 new food items and more craft beer and spirit selections.
Patrons can try Fruity Pebble Funnel Cakes, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and Dole floats and beer from Louisville's Gravely Brewing Company.
The Yogi Bear 5D Movie Experience is also new and starts May 15.
"Providing a nostalgic experience of a family favorite for guests, the show will include a live-action, CG-animated ride film featured in 5D with added special effects that bring you smack into the middle of the fun," a news release states. "It will be open to guests of all ages."
In honor of Mother's Day, Kentucky Kingdom will welcome moms for free on Sunday with the purchase of a Single Day Ticket.
