LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready for more thrills at Kentucky Kingdom this weekend.
The park will open up more rides Saturday, including the Bluebird's Bounty giant boat swing, bumper cars and the Eye of the Storm's 360-degree loop.
Kentucky Kingdom kicked off its 34th season last weekend with one of its biggest opening days on record.
This weekend, the park will also debut its 5D cinema "Yogi Bear and the Wild Ride" immersive experience show.
The park opens at 11 a.m. Saturday. Click here to see the park's events and purchase tickets.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Kingdom welcomes thousands of guests to kick off 2021 season
- Kentucky Kingdom announces COVID guidelines as it prepares to open in May
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.