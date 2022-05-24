LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's theme park is inviting members of the public to don their bathing suits and swim trunks and head out to the water park this weekend.
According to a news release, Kentucky Kingdom's water park, Hurricane Bay, is scheduled to open for the season Saturday just a couple of weeks after Kentucky Kingdom itself opened for the season.
"Summer is here at Kentucky Kingdom and we are excited for our guests to cool off at Hurricane Bay," Sarah Worrell, general manager at Kingdom Kingdom, in a statement. "Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are the place to discover family fun in Louisville this summer. With one-of-a-kind obstacles performed by the All-Star Stunt Dog Show and a chance to take a break from the heat at Hurricane Bay, Kentucky Kingdom is delighted to welcome Louisville back for another summer of memory making!"
This season, Kentucky Kingdom will feature an all-new stunt dog show in which "talented pooches of all types will show off their best back flips, handstands, big air stunts and tricks," according to the news release.
The park will also feature a new "family-friendly fall event that will light up the night and extend the season through October 30."
Additionally, a new Pre-K Season Pass will allow young people to experience Kentucky Kingdom for free. It's available until May 31 for children between the ages of 3 and 5.
