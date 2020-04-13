LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is launching free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, and the first site opened at 10 a.m. Monday in Frankfort.
The state is working with Kroger to provide about 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. More sites are expected to open in the coming weeks.
Testing will be limited to health care workers, first responders and people 65 and older. People with chronic health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and other immune-system diseases also qualify.
Everyone must apply through Kroger's online registration portal to determine if they should be tested.
"The possibility — the potential here just from this program — could almost double the amount of testing we have right now," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
Johns Hopkins University says Kentucky is testing much fewer people than nearby states. The commonwealth is reporting nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and 97 deaths.
