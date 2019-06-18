LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dan Hosch and his buddies frequent Selena's at Willow Lake Tavern in Anchorage so often that they've deemed their reserved seats the Table of Knowledge.
As that name denotes, they may know a lot, but there is one thing that stumps them: how to fix a problem they have daily.
"I would say I get 10-12 a day," Hosch said.
He's talking about unwanted calls, many of them sales calls or maybe even scams, that come from area codes he recognizes. But actually, the calls are probably being placed from outside the 502 or maybe even outside the country.
"It's very frustrating," Hosch said. "It's a waste of time. I can't believe we haven't done anything to stop it at this point."
Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) hopes a solution is just about a week away.
"We just want to bring a little honesty into the process," he said.
On June 27, a brand new law will take effect that will ban solicitors from faking or "spoofing" their phone numbers or names that show up on caller ID. If caught, they could face large fines.
"We also put into the law the allowance of what's called a class action, so a number of citizens can come together and go after these bad actors," Nemes said.
Nemes thinks the new rules can be enforced, but not everyone is sure about that, including the Kentucky Telecom Association. However, both that organization and Nemes do agree the times are changing for the better. Just weeks ago, in fact, the FCC said it'll now allow phone companies to block suspected robocalls by default.
"I think some of these calls have already went down in volume," Nemes said.
