LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker is trying for his third time to legalize sports betting in the commonwealth.
Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, filed legalizing sports betting legislation Thursday following failed attempts in 2019 and 2020. At a news conference, he announced five total bills related to gambling.
Four are individual bills, and one is a "mega bill" with all of them in one:
- Legalizing sports betting
- Updating Historical Horse Racing law, leveling taxes to be the same rate regardless of how you place a wager and it includes what’s called breakage. It would mean betters would get their winnings allocated down to the penny versus the current 20 cents.
- Cracking down on Gray Machines, a term for slot machines.
- A “problem gaming” bill which would set up addiction prevention/treatment programs in Kentucky
Koenig said sports betting is already happening, so the state should regulate it. He said the American Gaming Association estimates $2 billion is wagered illegally on sports every year.
"We can either bury our heads in the sand and tell people that they're not grown adults and they can't make these decisions, or, like I've said, we give them the opportunity to do so," Koenig said. "We tax it, we regulate it and we make sure it's done aboveboard and give people the protections from their government that they deserve."
Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio (starting in 2023) all allow it, surrounding Kentucky with legal sports betting.
"I mean, even Tennessee — who doesn't even allow bingo — has sports betting," Koenig said.
The Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that says it stands for Kentucky families and Biblical values, is one of the biggest opponents of expanded gambling. It says sports wagering would “only further impoverish Kentucky’s poor by taking money from the hands of Kentucky families and shifting it to the gambling industry."
Some Democrats are on board, like Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Louisville.
"I think, in general, we have a caucus that supports adults making decisions for themselves without interference," Jenkins said. "So there'll be more probably from our caucus to come later."
