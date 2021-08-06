LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prank known as "swatting" could soon be a felony in Kentucky.
Swatting is an illegal practice of falsely reporting life-threatening emergencies at a person's home, causing heavily armed police, and sometimes SWAT teams, to rush to the scene. In some cases, the situation can turn deadly.
That's what happened in Tennessee in 2020, when someone reported that a 60-year-old man had shot a woman in the back of the head. When police responded to the home, with guns drawn, the man collapsed and fell to the ground, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The cause of death was determined to be a heart attack," as reported by the Associated Press.
According to reporting from WLEX in Lexington, Rep. Phillip Pratt from Kentucky's 62nd district pre-filed the bill Thursday. It calls for imposing stiffer prison sentences for swatting convictions. A swatting incident where a person is injured or killed would be a class C felony, punishable by five to ten years in prison.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.