LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky representative is trying to ban public employers from asking their employers if they're COVID-19 vaccinated.
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, said this is not an anti-vaccination effort, instead a plan to allow Kentuckians the choice if they want to get the vaccine for themselves.
"I do not think that any entity should force someone to receive a vaccine against their will," Maddox said.
House Bill 28 would ban public employers — like local governments — from asking their employees about their COVID-19 immunization status as well as ban public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine.
It would also apply to public colleges for their staff and students.
"It's very important to create the distinction between being anti-vaccine and pro-medical freedom," Maddox said. "Because no aspect of this legislation or the movement behind it is intended to disincentive or discourage anyone from receiving a vaccine."
Opponents — like Rep. Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville — argued immunizations protect Kentuckians from getting COVID-19.
"This is a political ploy, a point of view, that has nothing to do with protecting Kentuckians and everything to do with making a point about how they feel," Stevenson said. "If you want to protect Kentuckians, wear a mask."
There was hesitation if the bill is overreaching into local government control, causing The Kentucky League of Cities to testify against it.
If passed, the bill could also allow parents of K-12 students a new way to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine on the basis of "contentious objection."
"Where as before, they only had the ability to do so along the lines of medical exemptions or religious exemptions," Maddox said.
The bill is expected to head to the House floor next.
