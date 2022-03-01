LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers made a change to a bill that would make charitable bail illegal.
Under House Bill 313, charitable bail projects would no longer be required to report information on their donors. It was originally a requirement in the bill's first draft.
The recent case of 21-year-old Quintez Brown, who was released from jail Feb. 16 after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond, has added fuel to the debate. Brown is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside the campaign office of Craig Greenberg.
The bill would ban charitable bail projects like the Louisville Bail Project or the Louisville Community Bail Fund from helping a person with bail if it is posted at more than $5,000. The bill also would prohibit any charitable bail organization from posting bail for any offense of domestic violence and abuse.
Rep. John Blanton, R-Slayersville, the bill's sponsor, said it will help keep Kentuckians safe from criminals.
"We want to make sure that people who are in on petty crimes, who are poor, don't have access, we don't want to keep them housed up," Blanton said. "We want them to get back out, maybe some of them have jobs, but we also want to keep in mind public protection and the safety of the people."
Opponents of the bill said it takes away Kentuckians' right to due process, that a person is innocent until proven guilty.
"Don't fix a broken legal system on the backs' of poor people," Rep. Pamela Stevenson, (D-Louisville), said. "It's consistent, that what must happen, we must fix the system. If we need a constitutional amendment so that we can have bail not be set then let's do that. But in the meantime, don't punish everyday working people."
The bill passed 76 to 19. It now heads to the Senate.
During the end of his floor presentation, Blanton said he filed another bill that would make a constitutional amendment regarding the bail system.
