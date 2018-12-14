LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is concern about unintended consequences from Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that voided Kentucky's pension law.
The seven justices unanimously declared the law unconstitutional because of the way lawmakers passed it. Now, some worry about other bills passed the very same way, including the so-called pension phase-in bill.
The bill, passed during the 2018 session, allows cities and counties to phase-in their rising employee pension contributions over time.
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said losing it would cost his city $1 million right away. He said Jeffersontown could absorb the hit, but others could not.
“It could bankrupt several cities and counties around the state,” Dieruf said.
Like the now-illegal pension measure, the language for the phase-in bill was inserted into an unrelated bill and pushed through without the required three readings over three separate days.
“This is a legislative maneuver that has been used for a long time on very important bills,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican.
Nemes said the phase-in bill is not the only one at risk. He is also concerned about the anti-heroin bill passed in 2015.
“If I'm a lawyer representing someone who's serving as sentence under a statute that was passed in the same way, I'm filing a motion to have my client released immediately,” Nemes said.
But Attorney General Andy Beshear points out that the High Court, in its ruling, dismissed concerns about a domino effect.
“They said, 'We just don't see this parade of horribles happening,'” Beshear said.
But Dieruf, who is also the incoming president of the Kentucky League of Cities, wants to take no chances, especially with the phase-in law.
“We will go to legislators and just say, 'How about re-passing it just as a protection?'” Dieruf said.
Nemes said that will likely happen but, this time, with no shortcuts.
“I think we have to go back through the process and do it the better way,” he said.
While Dieruf believes the General Assembly will fix the problem, he said, in his view, the long-term solution is to separate the better-funded County Employees Retirement System from the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
“Let the politics stay in Frankfort,” Dieruf said. “Let the cities and counties develop their programs the way they should go.”
Lawmakers return to Frankfort in January, but now there is much more business to pack into the short 30-day session.
