LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators are moving quickly on possible changes to how solar and other renewable energy users are credited for generating electricity they add to the power grid.
Senate Bill 100 would give utility regulators the ability to decide how much homeowners with solar panels would be compensated. Currently those users get credits for providing the extra energy to the utilities – a practice known as net metering.
The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday. A House committee took up the measure Thursday morning and could vote on it soon.
Public utilities see the changes as a way to get solar users to help pay for the grid. But Kentucky's small solar industry argues they’re already providing a service and have criticized the legislature for moving at "break neck speed" and failing to find a compromise.
A similar measure failed last year.
