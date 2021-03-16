LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local and state politicians are going head-to-head in Frankfort over a bill that would directly affect Louisville.
Lawmakers in the final working days of the General Assembly are considering House Bill 309. The bill has a cluster of things in it that could affect the city from term limits for the mayor, the authority of Metro Council and how cities could annex.
The Republican-backed bill has been a point of contention for weeks. Originally, it gave indirect subpoena power to the newly created civilian police review board. The board would have to go through a Metro Council committee for that power.
However, council says it created the board so it could have its own power and be an independent review of cases without involving government. That portion of the bill was officially pulled out Tuesday morning during a hearing.
Another part of the bill that has some on Metro Council concerned is the wording that would ease restrictions for annexation.
It would allow suburban cities to annex without council approval.
"If House Bill 309 passes, it's going to pass with the votes of people who do not represent Jefferson County. It's going to be overwhelmingly opposed by the people who do represent Jefferson County," said District 9 Councilman Bill Hollander (D). "I think we should have broad discussion in our own community for what is best for our community."
The bill, sponsored by Jefferson County representatives, would also limit future mayors to two terms and allow council to have its own legal counsel.
House Bill 309 passed out of Senate committee hearing Tuesday. Most senators only voted it forward to move it out of committee and say they still have concerns. One mentioned she'd like to sit down with council members to create a cleaner bill.
