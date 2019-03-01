Kentucky lawmakers file resolution to look into hepatitis A outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Democrats and Republicans are coming together in hopes of reviewing how Kentucky is handling the hepatitis A outbreak.
A resolution was filed Friday to look into what happened, why it happened and how to fix it going forward.
Hepatitis A showed up in Louisville in October 2017. It reached outbreak status a month later in November.
Some people have died from the virus, and it's not done with Kentucky just yet.
"Eighty percent of this outbreak has been due to IV drug abuse," Sen. Ralph Alvarado said. "It's something that we continue to struggle with in our state."
Some of the focus moving forward is ensuring inmates at jails and prisons are vaccinated.
There are a little more than 4,000 cases of hepatitis A in Kentucky, but health officials are optimistic it's on the decline.
