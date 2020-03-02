LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker said she's trying to close a loophole in state law that protects human traffickers.
Rep. Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, last week filed House Bill 2, which, she said, would close a loophole in how human trafficking offenders are treated in relation to the sex offender registry. Those convicted of trafficking adults for the purpose of commercial sex, including prostitution, would be added to the sex offender registry under the bill.
Miles said the bill also would provide greater support to law enforcement and prosecutors working on human trafficking cases. The bill also would eliminate the defense that an intended victim was not really a minor when police catch an offender using undercover officers posing as minors.
"This language is based on the intent to knowingly take advantage of a minor," Miles said in a news release.
The bill also would require signs with the hotline number for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, and other information, to be posted in public restrooms and at airports, bus stops, train stations and truck stops.
