LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are trying to make life-saving insulin more affordable.
A House Committee unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would cap insurance co-pays at $100 for a 30-day supply of insulin.
The cost of insulin has shot up more than 500% over the last decade. Those with diabetes say they sometimes have to ration the drug, endangering their health.
"A $100 co-pay is a start," said Kaye Peterson, a Type 1 diabetic. "It's a help. Anything in the right direction — I mean, just this one little vial — if I don't have this, I'd say, in 48 hours, I'd be dead."
The bill now goes to the full House.
The sponsor, Rep. Danny Bentley, said he has filed a separate bill to cover those who do not have health insurance.
