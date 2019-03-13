LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A legal battle is likely as an abortion bill in Kentucky moves forward for signature by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Soon after the Senate sent House Bill 5 to the Kentucky's anti-abortion governor, the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday it will challenge the measure in court.
The bill would make it illegal for women to have an abortion because a fetal diagnosis, Down syndrome or other disability. The measure also bans abortions based on sex, race, national origin or ancestry of the fetus. It passed the Senate, 32-4.
The bill would become law if Bevin signs it. The lawsuit will seek to block the bill from becoming law until its fate is decided in the courts.
Bring it!Kentucky will always fight for life...Always!#WeAreProLife #WeAreKY https://t.co/Qioq9iEQb8— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 13, 2019
"Kentucky women must be able to have private conversations with their health care providers and must be able to decide whether to have an abortion," said Brigitte Amiri, deputy director with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. "We see this legislation for exactly what it is: part of a campaign to prevent a woman from obtaining an abortion if she needs one, and we won't stand for it."
There is only one women's clinic in Kentucky that can still perform abortions. The ACLU maintains that the bills introduced in Frankfort over the past few years are targeting the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville.
EMW and the ACLU have successfully sued to block three previous abortion laws from going into effect.
