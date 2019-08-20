LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky lawmakers want to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Kentucky Senator Reggie Thomas and Kentucky Representative Kathy Hinkle — both Democrats — pre-filed two bills that aim to raise the minimum wage in staggered increases over the next seven years.
They would also allow individual cities to enact their own minimum wage.
The lawmakers say there hasn't been a statewide increase in over a decade, and it's important for Kentucky residents to have a minimum wage that allows them to provide for a family.
"We have witnessed record economic growth and job availability, yet workers' wages have remained stagnant for over a decade," said Sen. Thomas, in a statement. "We need to ensure that everyone has a livable, dignified wage to provide for their family."
The bills will be heard by the General Assembly next year.
