FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky lawmakers are working to make sure college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness in the bluegrass state.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, say they're working to craft a bill that will be presented in the upcoming legislative session.
"The NCAA didn't do anything, Washington didn't do anything and now the states are doing something," said McGarvey.
The announcement of the bipartisan effort comes on the heels of Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing college athletes to profit on their name, image and likeness.
McGarvey and Wise believe the executive order should become law in Kentucky.
"The statute allows us to actually put the executive order into law and to make any changes we see that are necessary," McGarvey said.
The senators worked with Beshear to craft the executive order, but don't plan to introduce the NIL bill until the 2022 session.
Bills that are pre-filed cannot be changed until the session, and the lawmakers behind the effort foresee the need for many changes from now to then.
"With NCAA guidance, as it continues to come down, things may need to be tweaked or added to what's already existing with the executive order," said Sen. Wise.
"This is something that cannot be done in a vacuum," McGarvey added. "It has to be done looking at the other states because those states have schools and those schools have students athletes, and we need to make sure that Kentucky student athletes are getting the best benefit they can as well."
Similar legislation has been introduced to Kentucky lawmakers since 2019, and the senators believe the new bill will have many resemblances to those legislation efforts.
They believe that the law will allow Kentucky to be competitive with other states, and give all athletes the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness.
McGarvey believes the measure has a profound impact on niche and women's sports — especially in Kentucky.
"Think about the UK Women's Volleyball team from this year, or the UofL Women's Basketball team, or even the gymnasts, swimmers, the niche sports where these athletes are doing incredible work," he said. "They're putting in incredible hours."
Lawmakers say this is a true bipartisan effort, and that Kentucky Democrats and Republicans are backing the effort.
"This is not a partisan issue," McGarvey said. "This is about what is doing best for the student athletes of Kentucky. Whether that's at Murray or Morehead, whether that's at UK or UofL, whether that's at Centre or Bellarmine."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.