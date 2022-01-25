FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- If Kentucky lawmakers get their way, parents and students who want to speak in front of local school boards will have state backing to do so.
State Rep. Gina Huff, R- Williamsburg, sponsored the seemingly straightforward bill that would require school boards to have 15 minutes of public comment, contingent on people signing up to speak.
Huff said it provides certainties to parents and other who want to speak.
"We just want to have that opportunity and take some of the angst and convolution out of the atmosphere," Huff said.
Concerns are coming from both sides of the aisle over whether the state is overstepping its involvement.
"I think only they are best to determine what they need to do at their local meeting," Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, said.
Massey voted yes for now. Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, voted no.
"This is a hyperlocal issue," she said, asking if the bill is directed at Jefferson County Public Schools. "The state should definitely not be mandating what a local school board does with its comment period."
Huff said it simply ensures voices across the commonwealth's schools are heard.
Next, the bill will head to the House floor.
