FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Gov. Andy Beshear’s top priorities is giving public school teachers a $2,000 raise, but teachers should not count on that extra cash just yet.
During a Tuesday budget hearing, members of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee raised questions about the fairness of the proposal. Rep. Steve Riley asked State Budget Director John Hicks why the planned raise is limited to teachers.
“What was the rationale for not giving a supplement or a raise to other certified education professionals like guidance counselors, social workers, school psychologists and school principals?” Riley asked.
Rep. Wilson Stone raised a similar concern "because all of us have been to school, and we know that it takes everybody.”
Hicks was grilled about why Beshear wants a bigger raise for teachers than for other public employees.
“Was there a reason for the consideration for only a 1% raise for those thousands of employees, different from the 3.75% for the teachers?” Rep. David Hale asked.
“That was the governor's priority is the primary answer,” Hicks replied. “He felt that that was a high priority.”
In an interview, Rep. Steve Rudy, the House budget chairman, was noncommittal about whether the teacher raise will remain.
“With the questions today, there seems to be a lot of interest in spreading out raises across the board rather than just focusing on one area,” Rudy said. “I think the important thing though is that we fully fund the pensions first. Hopefully, we'll have enough resources afterwards to give salary enhancements, but we have to look at all those things.”
But Beshear doubled down, pointing out in a tweet that Tennessee's Republican governor is also proposing a pay raise for teachers.
“We should do the same to pay our teachers what they deserve and keep them here to educate our kids,” Beshear posted.
However, the Republican-led legislature will have the final say on the budget.
“We, the General Assembly, are the policy-makers, and we will appropriate the funds as we best see fit,” Rudy said.
Lawmakers must pass a budget before the 2020 session ends on April 15.
