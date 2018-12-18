FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers scrambled to find a solution to the public pension problem during day two of a special legislative session.
With four hours notice, Gov. Matt Bevin called the session on Monday, in the hopes of finding a solution to the pension crisis.
This comes after the state Supreme Court ruled the pension bill passed in the spring is unconstitutional.
The House convened for few minutes Tuesday afternoon and then went into recess so the members could meet in caucus behind closed doors.
The same thing happened on the Senate side.
The Republican majorities in both chambers are trying agree on some version of pension reform they can pass.
During a meeting of the state government committee, chairman Rep. Jerry Miller (R) presented two different versions of the bills filed late Monday night.
One version supported by the governor is designed to withstand possible court challenges.
A second bill is backed by lawmakers, who want a bill that looks more like Senate Bill 151, which they passed last session. That was the bill overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court. The Republican majority is trying to come to agreement.
"The current members, all but four of which were re-elected, campaigned on 151, were proud of 151, and want to defend 151. So we have a difference with the governor from the standpoint of defending our work or winding up in court," said Miller.
Kentucky Education Association president Stephanie Winkler is skeptical. "No one has seen anything in writing. We're still not following the constitution. We're still not governing the way we way we need to be governing, and that's the bottom line. The Supreme Court was very clear on that. We are still not allowing transparency."
Bevin says the state has to change the system, for its teachers and government employees that has a $43 billion deficit.
"This is not an ideal time for anybody," Bevin said Monday. "None of you, none of them. But there is nothing ideal about the situation that has been put upon us."
Rep. Jim Wayne (D-Louisville) says Republicans have been less than transparent in passing legislation.
"This is immoral, it's unjust," Wayne said. Transparency has been thrown out the window.
"So what we need to do is step back, take a deep breath, and represent the people the way we are supposed to. This governor and these Republican leaders now are doing the exact opposite."
A committee vote will likely happen Wednesday, if there are enough votes to pass the bills.
And that is a big "if" - especially considering how angry many lawmakers are over the way Gov. Bevin hastily called this session.
We talked to both the Republican and Democratic Senate leaders including Senate President Robert Stivers (R), who admits this special session isn't popular, but it is their job.
"Do we want to be here? No. It is our duty. The governor has called us in. That is his constitutional prerogative. We should be here. We should be participating whether we are in agreement or not until we decide what we need to do or if we need to do anything," he said.
Senate Minority Leader, Morgan McGarvey (D) "Look, we want to protect the pension system for the people who are in it. As our legal, as our moral obligation we have to honor those benefits, and to the extent that we have to do some things to do that, we're willing to work on it. But we have to be included Right now, we haven't been included."
Gov. Bevin called the special session after the Supreme Court threw out the pension bill passed in the last session because of the rushed way lawmakers passed it.
Special sessions can last up to five days.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.