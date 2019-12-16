FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are set to attack the growing problem of teenage vaping in the 2020 session, but there's some disagreement on the best approach.
No fewer than four bills have already been filed to address the crisis.
On Monday, Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville went before a legislative committee in Frankfort to try to build support for his bill that would prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products to minors.
Under his proposal, they could be sold only in stores licensed to sell tobacco products to adults and that are required to check identification.
“I'm not promoting a total ban,” Miller said. “Adults should be allowed to use these products legally.”
The bill has gotten support from Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, who testified that the problem is growing, in part, because flavored vaping products are being marketed to young people.
“We are seeing kids that are becoming addicted to nicotine at very high rates because of the levels of nicotine within these cigarettes and because kids don't see it as being dangerous,”Pollio said. “So, it's a large concern.”
The Kentucky Smoke Free Association, which represents some brick and mortar stores that specialize in e-cigarettes, also supports the bill.
“There were 86 warning letters that were issued to violators who sold to minors. None of them were in vapor stores," KSFA President Tony Florence said. "They were all convenience stores and gas stations and that kind of thing."
Some lawmakers want to go even further by banning flavored vaping products altogether.
“Ninety-seven percent of pre-teens and teens use flavored vapes," said Rep. Buddy Wheatley, D-Covington. "That's about 10,000 middle-schoolers in the state of Kentucky."
But Miller believes an outright ban would do more harm than good.
“I'm frankly afraid that a ban bill might drive people into the black market, and the black market, it seems to be, is where the catastrophic health effects are,” Miller said.
Miller has also filed a bill that would add a sales tax on e-cigarettes of nearly 30%.
