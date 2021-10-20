FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are preparing to file a massive abortion bill for the 2022 General Assembly.
The proposal is called the Humanity in Healthcare Act, and it signals a new approach by pro-life advocates at the Capitol, combining several anti-abortion measures into one.
“It's really about the health care of minors and enhancing the health care of women,” said Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life.
On Wednesday, the Interim Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection heard an outline of the sweeping bill, which includes tightening laws on parental consent before a minor can get an abortion.
“In the schools, we don't even want our children to take an aspirin without their parental consent," said the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Nancy Tate of Brandenburg. "We want to make sure that children have their parental consent before they have ... such a life-altering medical decision."
Judicial by-pass of parental consent would still be allowed, but the evidence the judge could consider would be narrowed.
Physicians who knowingly perform an abortion on a minor without parental consent would be charged with a Class D felony. If the physician does not know, they could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor. Both would be subject to disciplinary action by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.
No action would be taken against the patient.
The bill would also continue the current federal ban on receiving abortion-inducing drugs by mail even if President Joe Biden's administration reverses it.
Susan Liebel of the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List said mail-in abortion drugs can endanger women’s health.
“Chemical abortion drugs — this regimen — is more dangerous than surgical abortion,” she said. “Women who take the drugs are at four-times greater risk of painful complications.”
Physicians would also be required to obtain an informed consent before a chemical abortion, except in cases of emergency.
“We need to make sure that the patient understands what the results are from taking those drugs,” Tate said. “They are potentially going to see the human baby remains.”
The proposal also gives the parent an option of how to dispose of the remains of the fetus.
“And that they are not treated as ... just like any other medical waste,” Tate said.
The bill prohibits discrimination against health care professionals who choose not to participate in abortion and bans using state funds for the procedure.
Tamarri Wieder of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said many provisions of the bill are already covered by Kentucky law. She said the bill is part of a coordinated effort by anti-abortion “extremists.”
“Politicians should not be forcing such unnecessary, stigmatizing requirements on women and their health care providers,” she said.
Wieder said the massive bill is designed to pass as many abortion restrictions as possible, as quickly as possible.
“It's a conglomeration of so many things that are dangerous," she said. "It's continuing to chip away at the very little access that remains."
Tate said her aim is to make sure the measures do not get lost in what will be a very busy session in 2022.
“We want to make sure that as the state of Kentucky, the commonwealth of Kentucky, we continue to protect the life of the mother and the baby,” she said.
Although the bill has not yet been filed, Wieder said there are already conversations about filing a lawsuit if it passes.
