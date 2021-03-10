FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the one-year mark of Breonna Taylor's death approaches, Kentucky state lawmakers are taking steps to restrict the use of no-knock search warrants.
There are two competing bills dealing with no-knock warrants, and it appears there will be a bipartisan effort to forge some kind of compromise.
House Bill 21 is sponsored by Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat from Louisville, who was among those who took to the streets to protest Taylor’s death. Her bill, named after Taylor, would ban the use of no-knock search warrants. Officers would be required to identify themselves and wait at least 10 seconds before entering.
“This is a hard week for a lot of us,” Scott told her fellow lawmakers during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “These are measures designed to keep law enforcement safe and the people who are in their homes."
Former State Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker told lawmakers the problem is not confined to west Louisville.
“When her door was kicked in, everybody's door was kicked in," he said. "When her freedom was taken away, everybody's was."
Republican Senate President Robert Stivers' Senate Bill 4 would limit no-knock warrants to potentially violent cases, such as suspected terrorism. It also spells out the process for obtaining such a warrant.
Stivers said his bill would have saved Taylor's life.
“There would have never been a warrant issued to search that night — that house — that Breonna Taylor died in, because it would not have complied with this statute,” Stivers said.
The committee approved Stivers' bill Wednesday, but Stivers and Scott promised to work together to incorporate some of her concerns into his measure when it comes to the House floor.
“I truly do hope that whatever passes, that it's a good bill that saves people's lives across Kentucky,” Scott said. “Quite honestly, that's what Breonna Taylor wanted to do. She was an EMT because she wanted to save lives.”
Scott said she will wait to see the final version of SB 4 bill before moving to have it named for Taylor.
There is not much time to work out a deal. There are only six working days left in the session. Stivers’ bill has already passed the Senate, but if the House passes a version with changes, it will have to be returned to the Senate for final approval.
