LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State lawmakers are trying to remove what they call a loophole in Kentucky's DUI law.
Right now, a person suspected of driving under the influence can refuse a blood test unless someone dies or is hurt. House Bill 154 would allow law enforcement to get a search warrant to ask for a blood test in any case where there's probable cause.
Rep. Patrick Flannery, R-Olive Hill, who sponsored the bill, said it would still have to be reviewed by a judge "just like in every other case."
"This is something that has to be done in the state to protect people," Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, said.
A Senate committee heard the bill Thursday morning. It would now go to the Senate floor. If there are no changes to the bill, and it passes in the Senate, it would go to Gov. Andy Beshear for final approval.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.