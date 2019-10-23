LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky lawmakers, including Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, are calling for an end to the use of reformulated gas.
Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss easing requirements for the use of reformulated gas, known as RFG.
Supporters of reformulated gas point out that it was implemented in the 1990s to reduce harmful vehicle emissions, protect the ozone layer and ensure that the state falls within guidelines set by the EPA.
RFG critics say it may have been necessary 26 years ago, but since then, the development of hybrid and electric vehicles has eliminated the need for it. They say RFG has also unnecessarily raised the price of fuel in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties, making it more expensive there than in other places in Kentucky.
On Wednesday, lawmakers expressed their intention to pass a resolution through the state House and Senate to end the use of RFG.
According to lawmakers, last year the average Kentucky driver helped contribute an extra $73 million spent at the pump.
"That's over $200 savings per family in Kentucky," said Kentucky Representative Jason Nemes. "What is that? Well that's electric bills, that's water bills being paid. That's our school shoes and school uniforms and clothes. That Governor, very well may be presents under the Christmas tree or not."
Because the state still has to comply with federal regulations, lawmakers opposed to RFG want the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District to start looking for alternatives to offset pollution without using it.
Legislators hope to pass the resolution next year, but say the conversations about removing RFG should be happening now.
