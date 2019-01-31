LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Kentucky legislators, including former House Speaker Jeff Hoover are suing a woman who claimed she was sexually harassed by them.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Fayette Circuit Court by Hoover, Rep. Michael Meredith and former Rep. Jim DeCesare, claims the woman broke the terms of a confidential settlement agreement that paid her $110,000.
The woman, a former member of the GOP caucus staff, claimed in October 2017 that she was sexually harassed by Hoover, Meredith, and DeCesare, who all are Republicans. According to the suit, “an agreement was reached in which (Hoover, Meredith, and DeCesare) agreed to pay a total sum of $110,000 and (the woman) agreed to drop her allegations” against the legislators.
The former staffer is named in the lawsuit, but WDRB does not name people who claim to be sexually harassed.
Hoover resigned his leadership position in November 2017 after acknowledging he settled the sexual harassment allegation. He received a public reprimand and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine by the Legislative Ethics Commission. Hoover admitted he exchanged "inappropriate" text messages with the woman but denied harassment of any kind.
The suit claims the woman met with Daisy Olivo, former House GOP communications director and the woman’s supervisor, on the way back from mediation about the settlement and told her about the confidential meeting.
Olivo has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission claiming that she was retaliated against for making the allegations of sexual harassment and settlement public. During a sealed deposition in that lawsuit, the woman claimed Hoover groped her.
The lawsuit filed this week also claims that the day after the settlement was agreed upon, the woman met with former clerk of the House of Representatives and told him the issue was settled. The suit claims there is a recording of this conversation.
Hoover, Meredith and DeCesare are seeking unspecified monetary and other damages.
The settlement agreement, which was included in documents with the suit, says the settlement is "strictly confidential" and that if any of the parties involved in the agreement breach that accord would be subject to pay 60% of the settlement to the other parties.
Attorneys who represented the woman when the agreement was agreed upon declined to comment.
