LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Bill 83, which bars transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college, passed through the Kentucky Senate with a 26-9 vote Thursday, sending it to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
Under the proposal, the gender of a student for the purpose of determining athletic eligibility would be determined by the ”student’s certified birth certificate as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”
Kentucky joins a growing number of GOP-dominated states adopting similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable to cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.
Earlier this month, American Civil Liberties Union Kentucky spokesman Samuel Crankshaw, in a statement, called the measure a “solution in search of a non-existent problem.”
“If this becomes law, it will jeopardize our children’s mental health, physical well-being, and ability to access educational opportunities comparable to their peers,” Crankshaw said.
