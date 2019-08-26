LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lottery ticket worth $225,000 was sold in Louisville.
In a release, lottery officials say the Cash Ball 225 ticket from Sunday's drawing was sold at the Sav-A-Step #50 at 9260 Smyrna Parkway.
The ticket matched the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize. The numbers for the Aug. 25 drawing were: 14 - 17 - 25 - 32 and Cash Ball 19.
The winner had not come forward as of Monday afternoon. Lottery officials say the first thing the winner should do is sign the back of the ticket and bring it to Kentucky Lottery headquarters on West Main Street in Louisville. Players have six months to cash the ticket.
The Save-A-Step will get a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.