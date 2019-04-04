LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Happy 30th birthday to the Kentucky Lottery!
It all began on April 4, 1989. That's when then-Governor Wallace Wilkinson bought the state's first lottery tickets from a Thorntons in Louisville.
Since then, $20 billion worth of tickets have been sold, with players getting about $12 billion of that back in prize money. Most of the proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery are used to fund scholarship and grant programs, while a smaller portion is slated for the state's general fund.
The Kentucky Lottery celebrated the anniversary Thursday at a Thorntons on Bardstown Road with games and giveaways. In March, Lottery officials unveiled two new $30 scratch-off tickets called Break Fort Knox and a quick-draw game called Quick Bucks in honor of its 30th anniversary.
Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Tom Delacenserie took part in Thursday's celebration.
"Today we know Kentucky's most deserving students are counting on us, and our mission of fueling imagination and funding education is more important now than ever," Delacenserie said.
