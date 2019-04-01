Kentucky Lottery introduces first-ever game based on results of live horse racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Combining a love of horse racing and the lottery, the Kentucky Lottery launched a pilot program of the game "Win Place Show."
It's the first ever daily lottery game based on the results of live horse racing. Players buy $2 quick pick tickets, which list three numbers with corresponding horse names and the designated race time.
The game will feature a daily race from one of 21 tracks in 14 states, with the first week of the pilot program featuring Keeneland.
Final prizes are estimated to range from $10 to $1,800.
The Win Place Show tickets are currently only available at select stores in Louisville, Lexington and northern Kentucky.
