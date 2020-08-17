LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery has launched the first-ever lottery game based on live horse racing.
For each Win Place Show drawing, players are randomly assigned three racehorse names and numbers on their ticket for the featured race that day. Winners are determined by the official results of that day's race.
As in racing, the first- and second-prize levels aren't set but are instead based on that day's sales for the game, race and the order of finish of the horses on their ticket.
Players find out if they've won by watching the featured race on the Win Place Show mobile app or by checking the Kentucky Lottery's website. Just like in horse racing, if there is more than one winner in a prize level, the prize pool is divided equally among all winners on that level.
Because horses are randomly assigned to players' tickets, Win Place Show is not considered a game of skill. The first game launched by Louisville-based EquiLottery Games.
