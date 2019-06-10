LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery officials have announced the location in Louisville where a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold.
The ticket was bought at a Circle K store on Valley Station Road Friday night. Lottery officials say the prize was claimed first thing Monday morning by a Louisville couple who wish to remain anonymous.
In a release, the couple said they went to a store to check their tickets and were told by the clerk that scanned the ticket that the ticket was worth more than $600, so the store couldn't cash it.
"I was sitting in the garage, when I pulled up the Kentucky Lottery app and began putting in my numbers. Next thing I knew, it read we’d won one-million dollars," the winner said in a release. "I just sat in my car crying," he told lottery officials.
The man said he went into the house, walked up to his girlfriend and told her that they had won the million dollars. "We cried for hours," he said.
The woman said in the release that, "This couldn’t have happened at a better time and is a huge blessing" she said. "It still hasn’t sunk in. I'm thinking, 'Wow, here in the next couple of hours, our lives will change."
The $1 million prize was won in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The ticket matched the five white ball winning numbers of 9, 13, 42, 48, 60, but the ticket did not match the Powerball number of 18.
After taxes, the couple received $710,002.84. The couple says they plan to pay off debt and may take a vacation.
