LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery sales are trending toward a record year.
The Kentucky Lottery announced on Friday its sales for this year have already surpassed last year's totals with still a month left in the fiscal year.
Through the end of May, the lottery has sold $1.45 billion worth of tickets in the fiscal year, which is $379.4 million more than sales in the same period last year.
"The entire board is so pleased at how this fiscal year is shaping up to end," Kentucky Lottery board chairman Mark F. Sommer said in a news release. "To continue to set and break records like this in the face of the most challenging of circumstances is nothing short of remarkable."
Scratch-off tickets are attributed as the biggest proponent behind increased sales, finishing the period 34.1% higher than last year.
Last year, the Kentucky Lottery sold $1.2 billion worth of tickets in the fiscal year.
The lottery made $1.9 billion in 2019.
