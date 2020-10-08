SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Powerball ticket sold in Shelby County is worth $50,000.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery says the winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold at the Fast Lane Tobacco 319 on Boone Station Road in Shelbyville.
The winning numbers were: 6-24-30-53-56 Powerball 19. The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball.
The Kentucky Lottery says it has not heard from the winner, but they do have six months to come forward and claim their prize. Lottery officials do remind the winner to immediately sign the back of their ticket.
There were no big winners for last night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $62 million with a cash option of an estimated $49.6 million.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.