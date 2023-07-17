LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Powerball and Mega Millions players are dreaming big with giant jackpots this week worth more than $1.5 billion combined.
The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at least $900 million with a estimated cash option of $465.1 million. That's the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
Tueday's Mega Millions jackpot is at least $640 million with a cash option of $328 million, which is the game's seventh largest jackpot.
Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said money generated by such a big jackpot goes toward education in the state.
"We're really excited for the college students all across the commonwealth of Kentucky because Kentucky Lottery proceeds fund college scholarships and grants all across the state, including the popular KEES scholarship program and other need based programs," Harville said.
Since April, the Kentucky Lottery has raised $11.5 million for education.
Monday's Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. (eastern). The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
