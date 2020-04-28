LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville is getting "Lucky for Life."
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said a ticket sold at the Meijer on Hurstbourne Parkway won the second prize in Monday night's "Lucky for Life" drawing. That ticket is worth $25,000 a year for life! The winner has not come forward.
The winning numbers on the ticket are: 1 - 5 - 9 - 28 - 35 with a Lucky Ball of 9.
The $25,000 a year payout has a guaranteed minimum of 20 years, and the money would become part of a winner’s estate if they passed away before the annuity was paid out. The winner can also choose a cash option.
The Meijer store gets a bonus of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
As with any big prize, the Kentucky Lottery advises winners to immediately sign the back of the ticket. With restrictions in place because of the pandemic, the Lottery says the winner needs to make an appointment to claim the prize by calling 800-937-8946.
Lucky for Life is a multi-state game sold in 25 different states and DC. Drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.