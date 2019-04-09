LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery officials say more tickets were sold this past March than in any month in its 30-year history.
According to a news release, sales in March 2019 reached $116.1 million -- beating the previous record of $115.5 million. That record had been set in October 2018, during a Mega Millions run that for the first time in the game's history saw a jackpot of more than $1 billion.
Officials say an increase in sales of scratch-off tickets helped lead to the record-breaking March, with players buying at least $70 million worth of scratch-off tickets. That broke the previous record for scratch-off ticket sales in a single month.
Previously, the best scratch-off ticket sales month in Kentucky Lottery history had been April 1989, which finished at $68.1 million.
Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Tom Delacenserie says 2 new $30 tickets helped fuel the fever.
"As we celebrated our 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something big to mark the occasion," he said in a written statement. "Launching this new price point was a big hit with players with a first-time ever top prize of $3 million, and they really responded."
Lottery officials say March sales figures were also boosted when the Powerball jackpot climbed to more than $768 million. The winning ticket for that jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.
The Kentucky Lottery celebrated its 30th anniversary on April 4.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.