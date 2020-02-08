LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman welcomed a new member to her family Saturday when she gave birth to a baby girl. Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky history to give birth to a child while in office.
"Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are blessed to welcome the newest member of #TeamKentucky," Coleman tweeted Saturday afternoon. Her daughter, Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan, was born around 9:40 a.m. Saturday. The newborn weighs 6.7 pounds and is 18 inches long.
Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are blessed to welcome the newest member of #TeamKentucky, Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan, who was born on Saturday, February 8, at 9:40 a.m. She is a strong 6.7 pounds and 18-3/4 inches long. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4HSOinbbPH— Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) February 8, 2020
"We are both in good health and resting well," Coleman wrote. "Chris and I cannot wait to pass along Kentucky values: kindness, hard work and a smooth jump shot."
This is the first child for Coleman and her husband, Chris O'Bryan. Coleman is the stepmother to O'Bryan's three children.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear, extended their congratulations to the Colemans in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
Welcome, Evelynne Coleman-O'Bryan, to #TeamKentucky! pic.twitter.com/oEEtOyPBHa— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 8, 2020
"We are so excited for them," Beshear said in the video. "... It's a good day to be on Team Kentucky."
