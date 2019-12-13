LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested on suspicion that he robbed two banks using a toy gun.
Cheikh Gueye, 35, stole more than $8,000 from two banks, according to Paris police. Tellers at one of the banks said the man slipped them a note demanding money or he would kill everybody, police said. As police searched for Gueye, another robbery took place at a second bank.
Officers reportedly caught Gueye at a nearby grocery store, where they discovered the gun was fake. Gueye allegedly told detectives that "it was just a game."
Gueye has been arrested on charges of robbery and resisting arrested.
