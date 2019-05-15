LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Hazard, Kentucky man after authorities say he abused sexually abused a 7-year-old boy.
Brandon Sumner was arrested on Monday night in Perry County.
According to a police citation, the victim said that Sumner touched his private area a total of 19 times over the course a three-week period.
Police say in the latest alleged incident, the child's mother found her son laying in the same bed as Sumner.
Authorities say the child was covered up, but when the mother removed the covers, she found her son's pants and underwear were pulled down around his ankles.
Investigators say the incidents happened in Sumner's apartment while he was alone with the boy.
Sumner is charged with 19 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
He is being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
