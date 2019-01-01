LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Kentucky man after they say he sneaked into a home and inappropriately touched a woman.
According to a report by WKYT, the alleged crime took place in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
A woman claims she was sleeping when 29-year-old Travis Sutherland woke her by lifting up her shirt.
Sutherland allegedly told the victim that he was just messing with her.
Police were able to match Sutherland's shoe prints to prints on the victim's floor.
He's been charged with burglary.
