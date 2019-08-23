RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- He promised to love, honor and cherish his wife.
Then, he apparently did it with a second and third woman.
Johnnie Goodman Jr., 37, was arrested Saturday by the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office.
Goodman has three marriage certificates on file, according to the Hardin County Clerk's Office. The documents show Goodman was married on Nov. 17, 2008, March 27, 2012, and March 29, 2015, each time to a different woman.
One of Goodman's wives said they had broken up, but she had no idea he had other wives. When she considered getting remarried to someone else, the woman found the other two licenses and went straight to Radcliff Police. An arrest warrant was issued for Goodman, but that was nearly four years ago. He remained on the loose until recently, when he was arrested, taken to the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with bigamy.
Goodman has not had his day in court, but a closer look at the number of marriages on each license is either confusing or revealing. On the first one, he said it's his second marriage. The second license said it's his third. But on the last marriage license, he said he'd only been married twice before.
Goodman was released from jail after posting a $1,000 cash bond, but he is scheduled to be back in court in the near future.
Radcliff Police said it's still investigating Goodman, and detectives want to hear from any other alleged victims.
