LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man transformed his basement into the ultimate UK fan den.
Michael Rains' home in Clinton County even has UK in the tile, LEX18 reported Wednesday. He has tons of signed pictures, posters and memorabilia from both the basketball and football teams.
Rains said he hasn't missed a home football game in 21 years. He said his Wildcat love has lasted through losing teams and national championships.
He said he became a fan at 9 years old and has been collecting ever since.
"I started collecting this and didn't have a whole lot of room in our other house" Rains said. "It was smaller and actually took up a bedroom."
Rains estimates he has around 300 items. He said his daughter Karly has started collecting too.
